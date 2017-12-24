Packers' Aaron Jones: MRI on tap
Jones is slated for an MRI on the knee injury that forced him from Saturday's loss to the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Upon his removal in the second quarter, Jones yielded the entire backfield to fellow rookie Jamaal Williams. The upcoming examination likely will have a bearing on Jones' standing for Week 17. If caution reigns and he takes a seat, Devante Mays will act as Williams' sole backup in the season finale.
