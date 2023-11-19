Jones said after Sunday's win against the Chargers that a preliminary test showed that the ACL in his injured knee is intact, and he'll undergo an MRI on Monday to find out the extent of the issue, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This follows coach Matt LaFleur telling Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that he doesn't believe Jones has a "long term" injury. As such, Jones appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario, with Monday's testing to determine how much, if any, time he may miss moving forward. Reserve running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) also was ruled out of Sunday's game, so AJ Dillon is the only healthy running back on the Packers' active roster, while undrafted rookie Ellis Merriweather resides on the practice squad.