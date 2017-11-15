Packers' Aaron Jones: Multi-week injury confirmed
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Monday that Jones' left MCL sprain is considered a "multiple-week" injury, with the team subsequently ruling the running back out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that Jones' knee injury would likely sideline him for 3-to-6 weeks, making it likely that the rookie will miss additional time beyond Sunday's home date with Baltimore. Along with Jones, Ty Montgomery (ribs) also exited the Week 10 win over the Bears early with an injury, resulting in No. 3 back Jamaal Williams finishing out the contest as the team's lead runner with 20 carries for 67 yards. Since Montgomery is recovering from his second injury in six weeks, it's likely that he'll be limited against the Ravens if he plays at all, which could pave the way for Williams to pick up a start out of the backfield and handle a three-down workload in the contest.
