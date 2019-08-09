Jones (hamstring) did not play in Thursday's preseason opener.

Jones is not believed to be dealing with an injury that will affect him long-term, but he has not practiced in over a week, and was unable to suit up for the Packers' first preseason game. The Packers could just be taking the cautious route with Jones, but the longer he remains sidelined, the more the concern about his status grows. The Packers will not practice Friday, but it seems likely either the team or head coach Matt LaFleur will release some sort of official update on his status in the near future.

