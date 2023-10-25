Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Jones (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports. "He's just a little bit sore, and that's to be expected," LaFleur added. "Hopefully, we can ramp him up and get more snaps out there."

In his second appearance since straining his left hamstring Week 1, Jones was contained to 23 offensive snaps this past Sunday in Denver and handled 11 touches for 57 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, fellow running back AJ Dillon logged 36 plays and had 17 touches for 95 total yards. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Jones stretched with teammates before heading indoors Wednesday, so his absence isn't much of a surprise. Jones will have two more chances to mix into drills this week ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup with the Vikings.