Jones (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Spofford of packers.com reports.

Neither did AJ Dillon, who was listed as questionable with groin injury last week before ultimately suiting up and filling in for Jones as the lead back in a 29-22 win over the Lions. Another absence for Jones would come as no surprise given that he's just a week and a half removed from suffering an MCL sprain. Should both Jones and Dillon miss the upcoming game against Kansas City, the Packers would be left with Patrick Taylor as their top running back.