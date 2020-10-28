Jones (calf) isn't practicing Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Packers have a reputation for being cautious with injured players, and coach Matt LaFleur reiterated Wednesday that the team would be "very careful" managing Jones' calf strain. LaFleur did say he hopes to have the running back available sooner than later, but it isn't clear if that will happen for Week 8 against the 49ers. A return to practice Thursday or Friday would at least give Jones a shot to make his case for suiting up.
