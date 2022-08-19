Jones isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason contest versus the Saints, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

With all of Jones, AJ Dillon and Kylin Hill (PUP, knee) unavailable, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and Dexter Williams will compose Green Bay's backfield in the team's second exhibition. Jones' last chance to make an appearance this preseason arrives Thursday at Kansas City.