Jones (knee), who is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants, is not expected to suit up, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones looks set to miss a third straight game due to the knee injury he suffered Week 11 versus the Chargers, which sets up AJ Dillon for another opportunity to work as Green Bay's clear lead back. The Packers also have Patrick Taylor on hand as an option to spell Dillon. Official word on Jones' status will arrive at least 90 minutes prior to Monday night's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.