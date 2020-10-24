Jones (calf) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Texans, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Although Jones relayed Friday that he was confident he'd play Sunday, this news was somewhat expected considering the soft-tissue injury surfaced during Thursday's practice. The official status will be handed down when the Packers release inactive about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. It's an appealing matchup for any backfield, as the Texans have allowed a league-high 177.5 rushing yards per game this year, and Jamaal Williams figures to be the lead back Sunday, although rookie second-round pick AJ Dillon could command a handful of touches as well.