Jones (knee) isn't practicing Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
A third straight absence from practice suggests Jones likely will miss his second game in a row. AJ Dillon dominated carries in last week's win over the Lions, though third-stringer Patrick Taylor ended up playing nearly as many snaps (48 percent) and should be involved in the offense again Sunday night against the Chiefs.
