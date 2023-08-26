Jones won't play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Seahawks, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers are playing a mix of starters and backups, in part due to injuries and in part due to a desire to keep veterans healthy. Jones' absence seems to be about the latter, as he made a brief appearance in the second week of the preseason and has been practicing since then. He'll next suit up Week 1 when the Packers travel to Chicago for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sun., Sept. 10.