Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Detroit, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

One day removed from coach Matt LaFleur telling Ryan Wood of USA Today that Jones was "highly unlikely" to play Week 12, the running back indeed won't be available Thursday due to the sprained MCL that he suffered this past Sunday against the Chargers. After Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) was placed on IR on Wednesday, the Packers are left with AJ Dillon as their potential lead runner, but he's listed as questionable due to a groin issue. If Dillon isn't able to go, either, the team's backfield will be down to Patrick Taylor and James Robinson.