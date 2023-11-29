Jones (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

AJ Dillon (groin) was also sidelined for Wednesday's practice after he filled in for Jones as the Packers' lead back in a 29-22 win over the Lions last week. Given that he's just a week and a half removed from suffering an MCL sprain, Jones could be in store for another absence this Sunday against the Chiefs. Should both Jones and Dillon sit out versus Kansas City, the Packers would be left with Patrick Taylor as their top running back.