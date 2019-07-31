Jones will not practice Wednesday due to hamstring tightness, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The extent of Jones' injury is uncertain, but the report notes it is "not expected to be anything long term." It remains to be seen when Jones will be back on the field, but at this point, it does not seem like something that will affect his status for Week 1. With both Jones and Jamaal Williams -- also dealing with a hamstring injury -- banged up, rookie Dexter Williams will have an opportunity to see more snaps with the first team.

