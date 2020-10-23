Jones is absent from Friday's practice, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jones hasn't been listed on the injury report this week, so his absence comes as a surprise. It's possible he's feeling ill or missing practice for personal reasons, but the Packers haven't provided an update yet.
