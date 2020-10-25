Jones (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game at Houston, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones injured his calf at Thursday's practice and subsequently didn't practice Friday, earning a questionable designation in the process. On Saturday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette indicated the Packers weren't "expected to push him" to play, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network countered Sunday morning, calling Jones a "game-time" decision. In the end, Jones' mild calf strain will result in his first absence of the season, allowing Jamaal Williams, AJ Dillon and even practice squad callup Dexter Williams to earn reps in Jones' stead.
