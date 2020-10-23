Jones (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Houston, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was a late addition to the injury report, missing practice Friday after he suffered a calf strain during Thursday's session. He hopes to be ready for Sunday, but he acknowledged it'll be up to the Packers training staff to make the final decision, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. On that note, Demovsky believes Jones is unlikely to play, pointing to the training staff's history of being cautious, especially with soft-tissue injuries (just ask Davante Adams). On the other hand, Jones said he's confident he can play, and coach Matt LaFleur said the running back is "more in the questionable category" than doubtful. Fortunately for fantasy managers, the Packers have a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, allowing for a plethora of fill-in options if Jones is inactive. Jamaal Williams would be the safest bet to see touches out of the Green Bay backfield, but rookie second-round pick AJ Dillon also would be in line for an expanded role.