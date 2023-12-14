Jones (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Jones opened Week 15 prep Wednesday the same way he finished last week as a limited participant, and he maintained that level of activity during Thursday's session. Head coach Matt LaFleur touched on Jones' status Thursday, telling Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site that the team will "have a better indication" of his availability for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after Friday's practice. Jones echoed LaFleur not longer after, telling Hodkiewicz that he's "feeling better" and feels "confident for Sunday." Jones is putting the finishing touches on his recovery from the sprained MCL that he suffered back in Week 11, and if he's able to return to action this weekend, he may resume his standing as Green Bay's lead runner considering AJ Dillon has yet to practice this week due to a broken thumb. Friday's injury report could be telling for the state of the team's Week 15 backfield.