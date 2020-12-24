Jones (toe) participated in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was a surprise addition to Wednesday's injury report as limited due to a toe issue. It remains to be seen whether he increased his reps or merely maintained them Thursday, but Jones still is doing more than Jamaal Williams, who hasn't practiced this week with a quad concern.
