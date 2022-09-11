Jones rushed five times for 49 yards and caught three of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Vikings.

Jones was rather efficient on the ground, helped by a game-long rush of 29 yards during the second half. However, he surprisingly only garnered a handful of carries all game, whereas teammate AJ Dillon rushed 10 times, led Green Bay in receiving and scored the team's only touchdown. While both Jones and Dillon are likely to split snaps all year, the Packers could aim to get Jones more touches in Week 2's matchup versus the Bears.