Jones carried the ball 10 times for 41 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against the Colts. He added four receptions for 30 yards.

Jones out-touched Jamaal Williams 14-6, but was limited by the fact that the team attempted only 18 rushes overall. Nevertheless, he found the end zone on a two-yard rush early in the second quarter -- his seventh touchdown of the campaign. Jones was also effective as a receiver out of the backfield and has logged at least four receptions in six of his eight contests this season. He will face a strong run defense in Week 12 against the Bears, though his receiving ability ensures his involvement in the offense and a chance to remain productive.