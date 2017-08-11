Packers' Aaron Jones: Plays sparingly in preseason opener
Jones tallied two carries and one reception in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles but did not accumulate any yards.
While Jones totaled just three touches Thursday, he also only played 13 snaps, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, so he actually saw a decent amount of opportunities when he was on the field. Thursday's game seemingly had little effect on the Packers' depth chart, so Jones remains in the No. 3 spot for now.
