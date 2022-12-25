Jones said after Sunday's 26-20 win at Miami that his ankle was "rolled up on" on his first carry of the second half, but he remained available to the Packers offense, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Jones had a meager performance for his standards Week 16, recording six carries for 25 yards and hauling in both targets for nine yards. The eight touches matched his fewest of the campaign, which last occurred back in a season-opening loss at Minnesota. Jones' comment after Sunday's game help to explain his lack of usage, and his status now will be monitored as the Packers prepare for a Week 17 matchup with the Vikings next Sunday, Jan. 1.