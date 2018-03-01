Packers' Aaron Jones: Pleads no contest after traffic stop
Jones (knee) pleaded no contest Wednesday to one of the three charges from a traffic stop on Oct. 1, Jeff Bollier of USA Today reports.
In the midst of his rookie campaign, Jones was thrust into the justice system, with the most serious charge a citation for driving with a controlled substance (marijuana) in his system. As part of a plea deal, the other two charges were dropped, with Jones receiving a six-month suspension of his license, an order to pay a fine and court costs, and an ultimatum to undergo an alcohol assessment. With his legal woes behind him, there's a possibility the NFL weighs in with a fine, suspension or combination thereof under the league's substance-abuse policy. In the meantime, Jones will continue to focus on his recovery from a sprained MCL in his left knee in anticipation of the offseason program.
