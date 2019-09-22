Packers' Aaron Jones: Plunges for two scores
Jones ran for 19 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and added a four-yard catch during Sunday's 27-16 win over Denver.
Jones was bottled up for almost all of Sunday, but fans will surely take his pair of touchdowns complements of two costly Denver turnovers. The end result was solid for Jones, but it's right to be concerned by a 3.8-yards per carry start to the season and Jamaal Williams' steady increase in touches. He'll have to pick it up quickly with a Thursday matchup against a struggling Eagles team looming.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: To yield touches to Williams?•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Explodes for 150 scrimmage yards•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Inefficient in season-opening win•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Will sit Thursday after all•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Preseason debut on tap•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Out Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...