Jones ran for 19 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and added a four-yard catch during Sunday's 27-16 win over Denver.

Jones was bottled up for almost all of Sunday, but fans will surely take his pair of touchdowns complements of two costly Denver turnovers. The end result was solid for Jones, but it's right to be concerned by a 3.8-yards per carry start to the season and Jamaal Williams' steady increase in touches. He'll have to pick it up quickly with a Thursday matchup against a struggling Eagles team looming.