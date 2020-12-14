Jones collected 69 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding two receptions for six yards during Sunday's 31-24 win against the Lions.

Jones endured one of his quieter fantasy outings during Week 14, collecting his second-lowest total in scrimmage yards since Week 6. That was in spite of the 26-year-old garnering 14-plus touches for a sixth consecutive game. Touchdowns were a hallmark to Jones' prolific 2019 season, but they have been less so in 2020 as the fourth-year back has totaled nine scores after collecting 19 a season ago. Even so, he remains well-positioned to top the 1,000-yard rushing mark for a second consecutive year, standing 177 yards shy of the milestone entering a Week 15 Saturday night matchup against the Panthers' 15th-ranked rush defense.