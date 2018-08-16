Jones (hamstring, suspension) is suited up for Thursday's preseason contest against the Steelers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jones didn't turn in a full practice in advance of this game due to a hamstring injury that his lingered from training camp into the preseason slate. As a result, he may merely go through pre-game warmups before residing on the sideline thereafter with the rest of the scratched players. If he doesn't suit up, the backfield will again be the domain of Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery, Joel Bouagnon and Akeem Judd.