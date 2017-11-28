Packers' Aaron Jones: Practice possible Wednesday
Jones (knee) will start Week 13 prep in the rehab group with the potential for a return to practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
According to head coach Mike McCarthy, drills will be on the docket for Jones "if things go well" after testing out the sprained MCL in his left knee. If the preceding comes to pass, Jones will likely have to make a decent amount of progress to gain clearance to play from the conservative Packers medical team. No matter, the offense could soon have a two-headed rookie monster at running back between Jones and Jamaal Williams. Elsewhere in the backfield, Ty Montgomery continues his recovery from sore ribs.
