Jones (ankle) is practicing Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
It was reported Monday that the Packers don't expect Jones to miss time after his early exit from a loss to the Lions on Sunday. With X-rays negative and the running back already practicing, he's on track to play Sunday against a tough Dallas defense.
