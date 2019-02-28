General manager Brian Gutekunst said he wants Jones "on the field as much as possible" in 2019, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This comment is interesting because head coach Matt LaFleur recently said he believes a committee approach is the most effective way to go, per Michael Cohen of the Athletic, which seems like the more realistic statement. While it's true that in an ideal world the Packers could have Jones on the field every single snap, as Gutekunst suggested, the 5-foot-9 runner has missed four games in each of his first two seasons in the league and has yet to show he can truly handle a workhorse role. While we'd still expect Jones to significantly out-snap Williams in 2019 anyway, Williams could siphon enough of the workload away to keep Jones from reaching the uppermost tiers of fantasy running backs.