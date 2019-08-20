Packers' Aaron Jones: Preseason debut on tap
Jones (hamstring) will make his preseason debut Thursday against the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. He's slated to play a series during the contest.
As far as daily purposes go, Jones likely won't be of much use if he only takes the field for one series Thursday, but it's a true sign the hamstring issue that plagues him early in camp is no longer lingering. He should serve as Green Bay's primary back again in 2019 and could see marked improvement on his 133 carries for 728 yards and eight touchdowns from a season ago if he can stay healthy for the full 16 games.
