Jones rushed three times for 47 yards and brought in one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers.

Jones' three rushing touches lagged considerably behind Jamaal Williams' 10 totes, but given Jones' success on a per-carry basis in two of the last three games, the division of labor between the two backs could start to slightly shift. Jones has proven to be the much more explosive of the two over the course of the season, with five rushes of over 20 yards -- including one over 40 -- and a pair of 100-yard efforts. The rookie will look to stake a greater claim to rushing opportunities against the Vikings in Week 16.