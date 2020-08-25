Jones has looked "fast, decisive and explosive" during training camp, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site.

Coming off the best season of his three-year career -- 1,558 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns -- Jones had entered the upper tier of do-it-all running backs as the offseason kicked off. The development didn't stop the Packers from selecting AJ Dillon in the second round of the 2020 draft, which left the backfield in the hands of Jones, Jamaal Williams and the 6-0, 247-pound rookie. It should be noted Jones and Williams are heading into the final year of their rookie deals, so Dillon can be considered insurance at the least and a threat to touches, especially in short-yardage situations. Regarding this last point, Jones may lose some of his 34 runs and 12 targets in the red zone from 2019, thereby lowering his ceiling.