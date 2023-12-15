Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jones appears to be closing in on his first appearances since Week 11, when he suffered a sprained MCL during a win against the Chargers. As has been the case for the Packers backfield all season, question marks abound, as fellow RB AJ Dillon is dealing with a broken thumb that has left his status for Week 15 up in the air. In the end, the statuses of both Jones and Dillon will receive clarity about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET deadline.