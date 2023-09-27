Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lions, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Jones will carry a questionable tag for the third week in a row, but after sitting out games in Atlanta and versus New Orleans on the past two occasions, he may be poised to play Thursday. The Packers have been listing Jones as a limited practice participant since last Thursday, and they certainly missed him the past two weeks with AJ Dillon having struggled as the team's lead back. If Jones is active Sunday, it's unclear if he would get the green light to handle a high-volume role, or if he would be eased back in with a lighter snap count than usual.