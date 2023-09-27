Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lions, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

He's questionable for a third straight week, one fewer than WR Christian Watson, who also has a hamstring injury and is yet to play this season. The Packers have been listing Jones as a limited practice participant since last Thursday, and they certainly missed him the past two weeks with AJ Dillon struggling in a lead role. Patrick Taylor took a lot of work from Dillon in Sunday's 18-17 win over the Saints, particularly in passing situations.