Packers' Aaron Jones: Questionable to return
Jones (knee) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jones was listed as a limited practice participant each day this week, suggesting he has a shot to return at the very front end of his initial timetable (3-to-6 weeks). Jamaal Williams seemingly has done enough to stay involved in the offense regardless of his teammates' health, but his workload would still figure to take a major hit if Jones were to make it back on the field. With Ty Montgomery (ribs) already ruled out, the Packers hope Jones can end his string of absences at just two weeks, potentially setting him up as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET start.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Limited again Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Taking part in team drills Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Limited to rehab•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Practice possible Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Facing charges following traffic stop•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.