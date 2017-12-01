Jones (knee) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jones was listed as a limited practice participant each day this week, suggesting he has a shot to return at the very front end of his initial timetable (3-to-6 weeks). Jamaal Williams seemingly has done enough to stay involved in the offense regardless of his teammates' health, but his workload would still figure to take a major hit if Jones were to make it back on the field. With Ty Montgomery (ribs) already ruled out, the Packers hope Jones can end his string of absences at just two weeks, potentially setting him up as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET start.