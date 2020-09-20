Jones rushed 18 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns while adding four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Lions.

Jones led Green Bay in both rushing and receiving yards, piling up 236 scrimmage yards. He scored a seven-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter, then ripped off rushing touchdowns of 75 and 14 yards as the Packers outscored the Lions 39-7 over the final three quarters after falling behind 14-3. Jones has four total touchdowns through two games this season and is locked in as one of the league's top fantasy running backs heading into a Week 3 trip to New Orleans.