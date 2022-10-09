Jones carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants. He added two receptions for 17 yards.

Jones dominated touches out the backfield, out-carrying AJ Dillon 13-6. He regularly found room to run as both a rusher and pass catcher, ripping off several gains of at least seven yards. Even so, Jones was unable to replicate the efficiency he showed through the first four games of the season -- leaving him just shy of 100 total yards. Further hurting Jones' fantasy value is Green Bay's struggles on offense, as he has only two touchdowns on the season -- both of which came in Week 2 against the Bears.