Jones (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jamaal Williams, on the other hand, is listed as doubtful, still bothered by the quadriceps injury that knocked him out of last week's win over Carolina. Jones ended up playing 90 percent of offensive snaps in that game, piling up 158 total yards and a TD on 23 touches. He should be in for another large workload this week, though it's possible the Packers give rookie AJ Dillon a bit more work.