Jones (knee/finger) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Considering the sheer number of injuries Jones has dealt with this season, it's no surprise the Packers capped the practice reps of the seven-year pro this week. With his status clarified for Week 17 and AJ Dillon (thumb) also cleared for takeoff, Green Bay's backfield will have its typical breakdown of Jones first with a sprinkling of Dillon as the game goes on. The result for Jones this past Sunday at Carolina was 22 touches for 135 yards from scrimmage on 52 percent of the offensive plays.