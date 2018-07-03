Jones was suspended two games Tuesday for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

On Oct. 1 of last year, the rookie running back was pulled over for speeding, and the ensuing traffic stop brought with it charges of driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system. The latter allegation stemmed from the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Despite wrapping up his legal woes with a plea deal on March 1, Jones was a prime candidate to earn a suspension for running afoul. While Jones takes a seat Weeks 1 and 2 of the upcoming campaign, Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery will highlight the Packers backfield off the bat.