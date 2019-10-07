Packers' Aaron Jones: Record-tying day in Dallas

Jones carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and four touchdowns and caught seven of eight targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Cowboys.

The running back tied the Packers' franchise record for TDs in a game while also setting a new career high in scrimmage yards. Jones has been a scoring machine to start the season -- he had four rushing TDs in his prior three games -- but he also topped the century mark in rushing yards for the second time in four weeks. He'll look to keep rolling next week at home against a Lions defense that's been more vulnerable on the ground so far in 2019.