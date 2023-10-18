Coach Matt LaFleur said Jones (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Jones has yet to log a full session since straining his left hamstring Week 1 at Chicago. Despite missing three of the Packers' next four games, he still isn't back to 100 percent, even with the benefit of the team's Week 6 bye. Jones will have two more sessions this week to prove the health of his hamstring, at which point he may receive a designation ahead of Sunday's contest at Denver. AJ Dillon could remain Green Bay's preferred option out of the backfield until Jones is back to 100 percent.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Back at practice•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Sitting out again Monday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Expected to be inactive Monday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Unlikely to play Monday night•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Limited in practice again•