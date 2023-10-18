Coach Matt LaFleur said Jones (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Jones has yet to log a full session since straining his left hamstring Week 1 at Chicago. Despite missing three of the Packers' next four games, he still isn't back to 100 percent, even with the benefit of the team's Week 6 bye. Jones will have two more sessions this week to prove the health of his hamstring, at which point he may receive a designation ahead of Sunday's contest at Denver. AJ Dillon could remain Green Bay's preferred option out of the backfield until Jones is back to 100 percent.