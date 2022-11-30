Jones (shin/glute) was limited in practice Wednesday.
While Jones has been a regular on Packers injury reports since he was knocked out of a Week 9 loss at Detroit, fellow running back AJ Dillon has avoided them until this week, which he also kicked off as limited due to a quadriceps issue. Consequently, the statuses of both players will need to be watched to get a sense of if their respective abilities to play are in danger for Sunday's game at Chicago. The next two days of prep will determine whether or not Jones and/or Dillon head into the weekend with a designation.