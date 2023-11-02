Jones (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

For a second straight session to begin the week, Jones went through drills while wearing a red non-contact red jersey, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Jones' lingering left hamstring injury is to blame, which so far his capped him to 29 carries, 10 catches, 244 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in four appearances this season. Friday's practice report will indicate whether or not he heads into the weekend with an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.