Jones (knee/finger) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Jones maintained his same level of activity from Wednesday, though the Packers held a traditional practice Thursday compared to a walkthrough session a day earlier. Even if Jones' reps are capped again Friday, he'll most likely be on the field Sunday against the Bears with few restrictions, given that the Packers can secure a playoff spot with a win in Week 18. He's turned in his two best rushing performances of the season in victories over the Panthers and Vikings in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively, gaining 127 yards on 21 carries in the first matchup and 120 yards on 20 carries in the second.