Jones (knee/finger) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Since returning from a three-game absence due to a sprained MCL back in Week 15, Jones has endured practice restrictions for five weeks running. It hasn't stopped him from accruing 100 yards on the ground for three straight games, a span in which he's racked up 70 touches for 406 yards from scrimmage. Fellow running back AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) again didn't mix into drills Wednesday, so Jones may remain the Packers' primary running back in Sunday's wild-card-game at Dallas if the former is unable to suit up. First, though, Jones will need to get through this week unscathed in order to do so.