Jones is still practicing as the Packers' No. 3 running back, ESPN.com reports.

With Ty Montgomery (leg) out, one might have expected Jones to work as Green Bay's second running back, but Devante Mays made enough of an impression to earn that opportunity for the time being. Saturday's preseason game against Washington should provide a good barometer on how the Packers feel about their group of rookie tailbacks.

